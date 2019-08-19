-$0.07 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. Sequans Communications’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.80. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

