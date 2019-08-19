$0.25 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 86,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,108. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 284.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

