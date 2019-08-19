-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.24). Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Dae Mellencamp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,277.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,879 shares of company stock worth $886,426. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gaia by 46.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gaia by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gaia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,998. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.20. Gaia has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.