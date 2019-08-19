-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 216,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,474. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $209.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,320,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after buying an additional 510,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 611.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 930,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 799,636 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

