$0.50 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.60. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

HTH traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 536,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 809,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $23,617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,214,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $14,523,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $5,931,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

