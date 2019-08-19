$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 9,955 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $269,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,513 shares of company stock worth $6,209,229. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 591,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

