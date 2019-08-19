$0.85 EPS Expected for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.80. Metropolitan Bank also reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metropolitan Bank.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCB. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $38.32. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,335. The company has a market cap of $309.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.