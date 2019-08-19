-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($2.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 799,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,620. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,743.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $8,024,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 377,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 246,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 37.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 533,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

