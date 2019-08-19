$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will post $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.79. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

