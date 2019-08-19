$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. SkyWest reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

In related news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 9,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $599,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 7,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $437,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,783. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $20,411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,281.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 210,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after acquiring an additional 122,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,399. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.59. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

