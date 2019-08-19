10,814 Shares in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $60,242,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $7,948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $6,990,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 57,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.