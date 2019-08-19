1,210 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,280. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

