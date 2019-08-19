1,266 Shares in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 35.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 48.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 31.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $159.40. 672,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,348. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.