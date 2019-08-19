$13.54 Million in Sales Expected for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will post $13.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $17.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $56.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $136.72 million, with estimates ranging from $86.31 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $167,632.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $710,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,666 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 157,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STML stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 505,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.29. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

