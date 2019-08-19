151,258 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd bought 16,807 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,107 shares of company stock valued at $294,452. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

