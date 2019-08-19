$2.06 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,606. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

