$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. CBS posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CBS will report full year sales of $15.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.68 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CBS from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of CBS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,486. CBS has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

