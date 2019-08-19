$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,513,000 after purchasing an additional 893,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. 10,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $155.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.