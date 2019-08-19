3,238 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 150,278.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 630,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,308. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

