$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $20.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 227,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,712. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,911,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,393,000 after purchasing an additional 292,941 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 35.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,418,000 after purchasing an additional 451,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 133.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.