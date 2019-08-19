752 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 752 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.04.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $276.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

