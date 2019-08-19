7,835 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,620,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. OTR Global downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

