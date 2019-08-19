950 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,639,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,927,000 after buying an additional 313,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,658,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. 3,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,241. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

