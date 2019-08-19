ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 22.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

