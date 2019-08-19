Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. 52,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

