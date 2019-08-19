Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 2,194,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $130,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 135,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $518,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

