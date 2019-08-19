Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $118,438,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 543.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,341,000 after buying an additional 1,787,120 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,299.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. 160,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

