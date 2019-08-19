Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLF. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 323,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

