Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Insider Purchases $15,650.00 in Stock

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) insider Townes G. Pressler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1,527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

