Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Laurie Manning Sells 990 Shares

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.07. 115,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.10.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $92.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,133,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

