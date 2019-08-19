AdultChain (XXX) Market Cap Achieves $10,903.00

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One AdultChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, AdultChain has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. AdultChain has a market capitalization of $10,903.00 and $7.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00561289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005799 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001219 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AdultChain Coin Profile

AdultChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. The official website for AdultChain is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

