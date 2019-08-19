Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $135,169.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00716072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014849 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

