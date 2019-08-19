Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $3,729.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00006865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00818442 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

