AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Up 18.7%

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price rose 18.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.40, approximately 308,653 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 102,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

AGF.B has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded AGF Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $427.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.31.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 12,485 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$64,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,607 shares in the company, valued at C$1,973,956.40.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

