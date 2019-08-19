AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.82 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $212,234.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BCEX, BitForex and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.01 or 0.04756741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001171 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Allcoin, BitForex, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

