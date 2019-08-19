Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.06 ($12.86).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.61 ($11.17). The company had a trading volume of 510,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52 week high of €12.10 ($14.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.00.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

