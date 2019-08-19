Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AKRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Akorn has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $322.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 10,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein acquired 50,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,000 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Akorn by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 955,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akorn by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akorn by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 630,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akorn by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akorn by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

