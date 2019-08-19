Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 100,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$925,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,377,673.50.

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 254,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,841. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.16.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

