Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 5.9%

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.73, 365,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 242,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $11,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alector by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 150.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

