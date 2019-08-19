Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 3.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.97% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $57,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 230,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,752 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 184,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,587. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

