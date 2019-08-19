Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given a $236.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been given a $236.00 price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.96.

BABA traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.28. 15,985,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,845,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

