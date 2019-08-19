Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.40

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $18.93. Altagas shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 221,820 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.11%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

