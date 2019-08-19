American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

AEL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 314,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $261,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,209.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

