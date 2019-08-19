American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Boosted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,946,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,786,000 after buying an additional 3,079,624 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,806,000 after buying an additional 234,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,534,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,596,000 after buying an additional 132,362 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,729,000 after buying an additional 2,943,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,656,000 after buying an additional 655,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. 44,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,779. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

