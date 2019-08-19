American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,001 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,779. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

