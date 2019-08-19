American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Sidoti

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target dropped by Sidoti from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 312.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American Woodmark by 533.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.