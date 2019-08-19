Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.60. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 55,154 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

