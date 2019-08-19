AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $4.15. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 66,341 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

