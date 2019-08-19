Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.18). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 140.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 338,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

