Analysts Anticipate AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $31.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,432. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 337.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AstroNova by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

